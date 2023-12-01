WhatsApp might have a big screen sharing improvement up its sleeve

What you need to know

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding audio to its screen-sharing feature.

This would allow users to share audio, such as music, videos, or presentation audio, during screen sharing.

The feature is not yet available to the public, but it has been discovered in an APK teardown.

WhatsApp's screen sharing feature could be getting a major upgrade. A new piece of evidence suggests that you might soon be able to share audio during your screen sharing sessions.

Android Authority's APK teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.23.25.20 spills the beans on a feature that could make screen sharing a whole lot more useful. Code found in the app hints that you might be able to share your audio while screen sharing on the messaging app.

For heavy WhatsApp users who count on screen sharing for presentations, this could be some exciting news. If it makes it to a public release, the feature would contribute to making presentations more engaging and entertaining by incorporating audio elements.

Meta brought the screen-sharing functionality to WhatsApp in August of this year. However, there was one major drawback: you couldn't share your audio with others. This was a major bummer for many people who use WhatsApp as their primary messenger for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues. Beyond casual talks, many rely on it for business tasks like presentations.

That said, the audio-sharing feature isn't live on WhatsApp yet. The only hints we've got are buried in the code. There's no word on when or if it'll hit the masses.

In the meantime, you can still use WhatsApp to share your screen without audio. Just start a video call, tap the share button, and then tap "Start now."

While we wait for audio support in screen sharing, Meta has been on a roll, keeping WhatsApp up to par with other messaging apps. A few weeks ago, it dropped a cool update letting you start audio rooms in group chats, and users can hop in if they're up for it. And it looks like the platform is developing a feature for polls in channels, adding a bit of interactive fun to the mix.