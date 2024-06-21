Samsung News picks up a much needed update in the US

What you need to know

It's almost election season in the U.S., and Samsung doesn't want you playing catch up, hunting down news channels to keep up with the happenings of the day. This is why it announced on Wednesday (June 20) that it will be expanding its News App to include in-depth coverage of major upcoming events, including the 2024 United States Presidential Election, with a new update to the app.

The company launched the Samsung News app a year ago—a revamped version of the existing Samsung Free application that helps Galaxy users explore news globally from trusted sources like Bloomberg Media, CNN, and Fox News. The app offers daily news briefings, a customized news feed based on the user's interests, and podcasts from news/entertainment channels within the app.

In the past year, "Samsung News has become a daily touchpoint for millions of people looking for easy-to-access updates from their favorite local and national news outlets," said Avner Ronen, VP of product development for Samsung.

(Image credit: Samsung)

With this new update, targeted towards people in the U.S., Samsung News will sport a dedicated tab within the app that will be a "comprehensive hub for the Presidential election coverage." This tab will host an updated calendar of key dates such as debates, party conventions, other upcoming events, candidate profiles, and updated presidential polls.

Additionally, Samsung is taking it further and collaborating with La Liga before its 94th season kick-off. As their new content partner, Samsung aims to showcase up-to-date information on everything soccer and trending news stories of the user's favorite teams and players.

"This partnership will serve as a new tool to not only promote the league and its clubs but also expand our reach in North America through a timely and effective channel,” said Alan Nissim, head of business operations for La Liga North America.

Samsung has partnered with other news sources, such as Yahoo Sports, ESPN, CNBC, and Good Morning America.

It looks like Samsung is trying to keep up with users as more people continue to reach for their mobile devices to access the news of the day, more so on the go. The news update is now available to all Galaxy users in the U.S. However, it remains unclear when the said update will roll out to other markets across the board.

Android Central contacted Samsung for more details, but it did not get back to us in time for publication. We will update this article once we have more information.