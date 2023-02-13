Microsoft's move to upgrade Bing with ChatGPT may tempt users away from Google

What you need to know

Microsoft announced that it's integrating OpenAI tech into Bing.

We asked our readers if they were interested in switching to the new Bing.

With nearly 1,900 votes, more than 50% say they would switch or give it a try.

Of the votes, 30% say they'll stick with Google Search.

Bing isn't the most popular search engine, floating at roughly 9% of the global desktop market share, second to Google Search's 84% (per Statista). However, Microsoft hopes its latest change will allow Bing to give Google some real competition. With news that Microsoft is giving Bing new ChatGPT smarts thanks to OpenAI, we asked our readers if they were interested in switching to the search engine.

We received nearly 1,900 votes over the weekend. Of that, 52% say that they would switch or try the service, something you can sign up for over at bing.com/new. Behind that, 30% of voters say they'll stick to Google Search, while 11% say they already use Bing as their search engine of choice.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Here are some of the responses we've received to our poll:

AndroidFanboy: "Definitely switching temporarily but permanently will depend on my time with it."

Andy Wilkin: "I'm willing to give it a look, but I'm sure Chrome will have something similar soon (or I can just install an app)."

Matt Simon: "If the AI will suddenly make Bing give me more relevant results than Google, then... Ah who am I kidding, no."

SirMadsen: "Duckduckgo as long as Bing and Google collects data for their own wealth."

Robin Goodfellow: "It looks like ChatGpt is, unfortunately, programmed to slant its answers to the left. How can we trust something that is not objective? MS should avoid opinionated illogical reasoning."

Cam: "As a law clerk, if browser AI tools develop so I can ask them to brief cases in Lexis or Westlaw, I will absolutely start using a new browser to access that tool."

Interestingly, a similar poll from our colleagues at Windows Central showed fairly similar results. Many of their voters (39%) unsurprisingly already using Bing, but an equal amount (39%) said they would switch.

Some users who signed up through the waitlist are already gaining access to the service to test its capabilities. While it may be too early in the preview to really judge its potential, it could be a huge move for Microsoft, Bing, and the Edge browser, especially while Google scrambles to test a similar chatbot service.