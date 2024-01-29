The Instagram Flipside feature could let users share alternate profiles privately

What you need to know

Instagram is testing a new feature dubbed Flipside

It is an alternative account to your existing profile, that only select users will be able to view.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri says the feature is currently in testing and isn’t sure about when this would potentially launch

Instagram might soon have a new feature for its users who want to be themselves around their friends. It is entirely different from the current public/private profile and is an alternative you want to share with a select number of people on the same social media platform.

The feature is called Flipside and has been rolling out to some users. Flipside works as an alternative profile entirely different from the usual Instagram profile. With Flipside, they currently can share their stories and posts only with a select number of people through the Close Friends list feature.

#Instagram continues to work on "Flipside" 👀ℹ️ Only people you choose can see this side of your profile and what you share hereℹ️ Everything you share on Flipside is still subject to community guidelines pic.twitter.com/lDQAjUzbAyDecember 10, 2023 See more

Flipside has been in the works for quite a while now. According to X user Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature was initially dubbed "Your space" and was later renamed to Flipside, which was first spotted last December. However, some users (via The Verge) have officially spotted the feature on their Instagram accounts.

(Image credit: @girlinwhiteglasses/ Threads)

It is an alt account, and as Instagram head Adam Mosseri points out in his recent Threads post, it is "another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends," He further clarified that the flipside seeing the light of day on Instagram is still unclear. However, it is currently rolling out to select people for testing, and the launch will be based on the response the feature receives.

You can find this feature when rolled out, in the profile section of your respective account, wherein you could create new space, have a different photo, bio, photo grid, and much more, but for a select number of people, who could be from your friends list on the Instagram app. Further, a set of community guidelines from the social media app would be applicable, as seen on your existing Instagram app.