Google Wallet and PayPal are having issues, but a fix is on the way

What you need to know

Google highlighted that Wallet is encountering issues with PayPal payments for users in the U.S. and Germany when in-store.

The company states that a fix will "be rolled out soon," but has not stated when users can expect it officially.

Google brought NFC-based payments via PayPal to Wear OS in June, which followed after a verification setting on Android.

Google is struggling with its digital payment app and a notable service to start the week.

A support page for Google Wallet detailed its recently reported issues with "in-store payments" when using PayPal (via 9to5Google). More specifically, it appears that this issue has affected the tap-to-pay experience for any Android users attempting to use their phone in-stores.

It's no surprise that consumers can attach their bank accounts to PayPal, thus facilitating the usage of it when paying via NFC in a store. Moreover, Google details that users can attach a "PayPal branded card" to their Wallet app and pay via that method, too.

As 9to5 notes, this issue is hampering Google Wallet and PayPal for every Android device and account. This mainly concerns users in the U.S. and Germany, per Google's page. So, it's likely that users won't find any relief whether they're attempting to pay via their bank account, available money in their PayPal wallet, or branded card.

Acknowledgement of the issue is the first step with the second step being the fix. Google's notice states that a "fix will be rolled out soon." No official date was given but, hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.

Google Wallet and PayPal have been a relatively quiet conversation ever since the service's inclusion. However, Google's feature drop in June for Wear OS — specifically, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 — brought PayPal to the wearables. The company highlighted that users could begin linking their PayPal accounts to their watches as it sought to provide "multiple" payment options.

Additionally, the company announced that, as of June 22, 2024, users could no longer lean on their PayPal accounts when paying online via the Google Pay option.

For your security, the company also added a "verification setting" for transit payments. If enabled, users would need to verify a transaction when paying for a bus, metro ride, and more before that money can leave any of their accounts or cards. Users can choose to verify payments via a PIN or fingerprint.