Google launches a new tool to track shopping deals ahead of the holidays

What you need to know

Google is launching a dedicated hub for shopping deals.

This new page will aggregate markdowns from sources such as big box stores, luxury brands, and local shops.

Alongside the hub is a new coupon code tool on Chrome.

The holiday season might arguably be simultaneously the most exciting and expensive time of the year, but it looks like Google is working to offset the financial load.

In a company blog post, the tech giant announced the launch of a dedicated new hub in Search designed to help users keep an eye on the latest shopping deals and bargains from retailers.

“We’re introducing new ways to help you shop those great prices: A dedicated deals page now organizes millions of promotions from thousands of brands and retailers in one place, while new features in Chrome and Search can help you easily keep an eye on prices,” Google said in the announcement.

Now, if you plug in “shop deals” on Google, the search engine will bring you to a new page fraught with bargains in various categories such as electronics, apparel, and beauty. This means if you’re looking for a specific item, say shoes, you can search for “shop sneaker deals” and the hub will aggregate markdowns from a range of sources, including big box stores, luxury brands, and local shops.

Alongside the hub is a new coupon code tool on Chrome. The tool, accessible on product pages, will display available coupon codes.

(Image credit: Google)

The company is also adding tracking information that will allow users to monitor whether an item’s price is above average or if it has recently dropped. Participating retail sites will have a “shopping insights label” in their address bar on Chrome that will give you the typical price range and 90-day price history. You can also now set price drop alerts for products by clicking the bell icon next to a product on Search for mobile devices, which will give you push notifications whenever said product goes on sale.

The latest features are welcome additions to the array of updates Google has made to improve the online shopping experiences.