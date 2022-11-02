Google gets Search ready for Black Friday holiday deals

What you need to know

Google is adding new features to Search to enhance the shopping experience.

Users will be able to easily view and compare deals on items from different retailers.

A new coupon clipping feature will allow users to easily copy promo codes.

Google is enabling a new insights tool to compare available prices on a product.

And just like that, it's already November, which means we're getting closer to the holidays and Black Friday shopping. While Google has continuously improved its shopping features within Search, the search giant is gearing up to add more ways to find the best deals.

Later this month, Google will make it easier to sift through deals for your favorite items. If you search for a product, a side-by-side view will let users compare deals between different retailers, so you aren't going back and forth between different websites if you're looking for a certain type of jacket.

(Image credit: Google)

Not only that, but new features will allow shoppers to easily find promotions for items. In addition to the sale badge, a new badge will highlight special offers and promotions on products. And when you find an available offer that looks promising, Google is adding a coupon clipping tool so you can easily copy a promo code while you shop.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google ) (Image credit: Google )

Lastly, Google wants shoppers to make sure they're getting the best possible deal by providing a way to view shopping insights. With just a quick toggle, you'll be able to see the range of prices that a product is being offered in across different retailers.

(Image credit: Google)

We're only a few weeks from Black Friday, but Google says these new features will arrive within the coming weeks to help you save money. But in the meantime, you can check out our Black Friday live blog to get in on some early deals ahead of the crowd.