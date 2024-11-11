Google prepares Quick Share for ARM-supported Windows computers

What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out an upgraded Quick Share app to Windows PCs with the 64-bit version of the OS and ARM-supported devices.

The company states that ARM computers with Windows 11 and above can utilize the app.

Google may bring its Quick Share app to Apple's iOS devices like the iPhone and Mac.

Reports state Google has started rolling out its new Quick Share app for Windows PCs and laptops.

According to 9to5Google, the company has started pushing a revamped version of the Quick Share app for ARM-based Windows computers. Google made this upgraded app known via its updated Quick Share page. The company states users with a Windows computer running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up can download and install.

Moreover, Google highlights the app's newfound availability on ARM-supported Windows PCs and laptops running Windows 11 and higher. With the app slowly becoming available, Google states folks in the U.S. and "most countries" can find it to download.

Those downloading the Quick Share app on Windows are encouraged to update their sharing settings. Google states users should click Settings > Device Visibility and select a preferable option. An option titled "Your Device" lets your PC/laptop find devices with your Google Account.

Additionally, users should enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so the Quick Share app can function properly.

Google's newfound support for "ARM-supported" Windows computers concerns those rocking Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The SoC was highlighted as one ready for the future of AI with "4.5 times faster" processing speed "than competitors." Qualcomm also stated that it wanted to facilitate a seamless experience between mobile, PC, and cars.

Of course, we're seeing that pairing much more now with the addition of Google's updated Quick Share app for Windows.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The publication states that the ability to download the new Quick Share app hasn't arrived just yet. The manual download button isn't functioning, but that should be solved within the day or later this week.

As Google upgrades its Quick Share app for more Windows computers, the company is reportedly working to bring it to iOS devices. A dive into the popular Android app revealed that Google could debut the app on iPhones and Macs after a recent patch. The changelog reportedly stated the fixes were implemented to "benefit" Apple's devices.

Google has yet to debut the app, but this little line could spell its impending launch.

Moreover, Google's updated Quick Share app is another option for Windows users who'd rather not use Phone Link. The app picked up an update this summer that made its version of file sharing much easier to rival Apple's AirDrop.