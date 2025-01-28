Google Play Store gets verified marks for VPNs committed to protecting your data

What you need to know

Google highlighted the arrival of a new "Verified" badge on the Play Store, beginning with "trusted" VPNs.

This new badge will be placed on apps that have gone "above and beyond" with protecting its users' data and security.

VPNs must undergo a strict process, one that includes time for an independent review, as well, to determine its safety and data handling.

Google is highlighting a new update for the Play Store that aims to give users insight into how "protected" their data is before downloading an app.

As detailed today (Jan 28) in a blog post, Google states the Play Store will soon display a new "Verified" badge on apps that have gone "above and beyond" in user data protection. Google states this verification will appear via a VPN badge provided to apps that have completed MASA (Mobile Application Security Assessment) validation — an independent app review process.

Furthermore, these VPNs have also followed Google's set safety and security guidelines.

There's more that apps need to do before they are granted a Verified badge and seen as "doing the most" to protect a user's data. The post says apps must have an "Organization" account type, meet the Play Store's target API level, and submit a "Data Safety section declaration."

This final portion is important as Google states should be joined by two opt-in choices: an independent security review and "encryption in transit."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

As previously stated, this Verified badge is rolling out for VPNs that are "trusted" for protecting your data. The post adds that VPNs (virtual private networks) like NordVPN, hide.me, and Aloha are among the first to have gone through the necessary hoops to demonstrate a higher level of security/safety.

NordVPN states, "We’re excited that the new ‘Verified’ badge will help users easily identify VPNs that meet high standards for security and privacy. In a market where trust is key, this badge not only provides reassurance to customers but also highlights the integrity of developers committed to delivering secure and reliable products."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Per the company, this consumer-facing badge will be displayed when viewing a VPN app's full details page, above the install button. Additionally, scrolling down to the "Data Safety" contents will show another badge, explaining that a specific app has been independently reviewed for security and safety measures.

The company has been pushing for more commitment toward user data safety and security ever since it tightened its ruleset. Google started clamping down on low-quality apps in the Play Store with its late 2023 rollout of revamped Android Developer criteria. The new rules required developers to have tested their app with at least 20 users for two weeks before publishing it on the store.

The Play Store has also shifted gears and started focusing more on user-created reviews to see how an app is performing — and if it's meeting standards.