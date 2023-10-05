Pixel devices receive the October 2023 security patch with Android 14

What you need to know

Android 14 update has begun rolling out to eligible Pixel users on Android 13.

The update includes the latest October 2023 security patch coupled with improvements.

There are numerous fixes, including system-wide, interface, cameras, and more.

Google has successfully concluded the Pixel launch event, announcing a new set of Pixel devices and rolling out the much-awaited Android 14 rollout for Pixel 4a and above, including the Pixel Fold.

While the update comes loaded for the Pixel 8 series out of the box, the older Pixels released before are in for the sizeable new release. In addition to new features, the update brings the latest October 2023 security patch, including several bug fixes and improvements. Google has shared the complete list of changelog in its Pixel phone community post that gives us a full list of fixes we are getting with the new security patch alongside the host of new features from Android 14.

The list is long, but it includes general improvements that are aimed at stability for apps, including performance enhancements for certain system apps. Some devices like the Pixel 6a were suffering from occasional audio crashes, which are fixed with the latest update rollout. Similarly, general improvements are here for charging and battery usage, alongside a fix for devices that would reboot in certain conditions.

Biometrics on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are getting additional improvements when it comes to face unlock stability. The company is also fixing the issue that prevented access to Face Unlock in the device's Settings. Additionally, general improvements can be seen for fingerprint recognition as well as its responsiveness in certain conditions for Pixel 6 (and above).

Going through the long list of changelogs on the support page, as aforementioned, gives Pixel users a clear picture of the set of fixes and improvements they can expect on their Android devices. There are numerous Bluetooth and User interface fixes and system-wide improvements paired with fixes for camera, connectivity, display and graphics, framework, media, NFC, touch interface, telephony issues, and optics.

The UP1A.231005.007 (.A1 for Japan and AT&T models) build rolls out for users starting Wednesday, and Google notes that it will continue for the next few weeks based on the carriers and devices users use.

You can check for the Android 14 update by navigating to Settings > System > System update.