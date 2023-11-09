Google Messages may finally get long-awaited 'Profiles' feature

What you need to know

Google has apparently been working on adding Profiles to Google Messages.

A deep dive into a recent beta for Google Messages reveals work on Profiles is currently under way, revealing some features.

Users will be able to set a name, upload a photo, and share their profile.

It's unclear if this is strictly an RCS feature.

Google Messages has slowly been building itself into an impressive messaging app, although it still has a way to go as Google brings in more features. One such feature that users have been waiting for is the ability to create profiles, and it looks like the feature could finally be on the way.

While digging into the Google Messages beta, 9to5Google discovered a series of strings related to the upcoming Profile feature. The strings reveal some of the features we can expect when profiles eventually arrive on Messages. This will likely include setting your name, uploading a profile photo, and sharing your profile with others.

<string name=”profile_settings_title”>Profile</string> <string name=”profile_sharing_title”>Profile sharing</string> <string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_title”>Choose your profile name & picture so people can recognize you</string> <string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_snackbar_success_text”>Preferences saved</string> <string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_snackbar_save_error_text”>Failed to save name & picture. Please try again later.</string>

This also isn't the first time we've seen proof that Google was working on bringing profiles to Messages. Earlier this year, a user spotted a menu in the app that included some options for sharing one's profile, including visibility and notifications.

(Image credit: Reddit)

If you've used other messaging apps, something like this shouldn't be too unfamiliar, as you can create profiles on WhatsApp and Telegram. Apple Messages also lets you create a profile that lets users share and update their names and photos with the people they message within the app.

For now, it's unclear if this feature will be a Google Messages feature or an RCS feature, but it looks like it will make sharing and updating contact information much easier between recipients. It's also not clear if or when Google plans to release this feature, either in beta or on the stable build. However, the appearance of the strings within the beta version suggests it could appear in some form soon for users to try out.