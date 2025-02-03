Google Messages seems nearly ready for its promised 911 RCS support

What you need to know

A recent Google Messages update may hold clues toward its long-awaited 911 RCS texting support.

Several new of code were added to the app, detailing Google's plans for location-sharing with authorities and RCS texting services.

In June 2024, Google announced that it planned to rollout 911 RCS support "this winter" as it partnered with RapidSOS for additional aid.

Google has reportedly started adding the missing pieces for its long-awaited encrypted messaging with emergency services.

During an APK teardown by Android Authority, several new strings of code were added to Google Messages about 911 RCS texting support. It seems the company is beginning to add the necessary pieces for proper functionality, like "location_permission." Granting access to your device's location will likely be a requirement if you're interested in texting emergency services in the event of a problem.

There is another string, "enable_emergency_action," which seems to concern the users sent message when contacting 911.

Furthermore, there's a larger, overall section of code added: "enable_emergency_rcs-messaging."

The publication adds that the new code was discovered in the latest Google Messages update, version 20250129. While it's stated that this beta "enables" RCS texting with 911, there's not much else to surface. What this could look like (officially) on-device wasn't detailed, nor anything else of notable interest.

Perhaps we're coming up on its widespread Android rollout, considering Google said as much last summer.

In June 2024, Google announced that it was bringing RCS texting services with 911. It was stated that support would let users send high-quality images and videos to first responders to help them understand "your situation." Users can also see when the authorities are actively responding to your request for aid. More importantly, Google's partnership with RapidSOS brings the location-sharing side of this feature.

Data from the FCC showed that roughly 53% of the emergency centers in the U.S. support text messages as a viable form of communication. Through this 911 RCS support, Google seeks to bring it to every call center/agency across the country for free.

The company said in its June announcement that it planned to roll this out to Android users "this winter." We have crossed into February already, so hopefully these newfound Google Message strings indicate its approaching release.

Earlier this month, Google made good on another feature: dual SIM RCS support. More users in the U.S., Canada, and Germany on the Pixel 9 and a few Galaxy devices started noticing the update arrive. The feature seemingly arrived for those on Verizon, AT&T, and USMobile plans. The patch brings additional settings, which let users choose to activate RCS for both SIMs or for whichever you'd prefer.