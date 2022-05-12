Google Keep looks set to finally gain a feature we've been asking for

What you need to know

An upcoming update for Google Keep could bring text formatting.

This feature has not been available, while other improvements have arrived to the app.

In the future, there will be text formatting toggles to bold, italicize, and underline text in notes.

While Google can’t seem to make its mind up when it comes to Wallet and messaging apps, it tends to play things safe elsewhere. One of these apps is Google Keep, which is a prime example of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

However, diehard Google Keep users have been wanting better text formatting options for years. And by better, we many anything other than the basic ability to add links and bullet points within your notes. Thanks to 9to5Google’s APK Insight, the latest Google Keep update (version 5.22.182.00) appears to suggest that text formatting might finally be on the way.

In the app, there are new icons to bold, italicize, and underline text within a note. Along with these additions found in the code, the icons being used also match up with what you’ll find in other Google processing apps like Docs or Sheets.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

This APK teardown also reveals that Google plans to offer a toggle to “Show formatting controls” and “Clear formatting,” giving users more options for editing notes. By doing so, Google is bringing some sorely-needed features to one of the best note-taking apps on Android.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any major changes made to the Google Keep app. Most recently, Keep added some new Material You-themed widgets as Google made a conscious effort to redesign many of its own widgets. Once text formatting arrives, it will provide users with even more options for handling their notes and task lists.

This latest version of Google Keep is not yet available for everyone, and even if you were to sideload it, chances are, you won’t find these options. It appears to be one of those server-side updates that require Google to flip the switch before features show up.