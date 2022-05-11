Google is bringing more context to the websites you visit on its app

What you need to know

The Google app is getting a new "About the source" tab soon.

It is an extension of the "About this Result" tool and gives more information about the website.

Google will provide useful context such as the website's history and other details under the new tab.

Last year, Google refreshed its handy "About this result" feature on Google Search results. The said upgrade brought context to the tool, providing users with useful information about the website listed in the search results. This is mighty useful when it comes to verifying the authenticity and trustworthiness of a website. Whether you're reading a news article such as this very webpage or looking for a cause to donate to, it always helps to read up about the online entity.

Along with a slew of new features, tools, and products, Google I/O 2022 has not left the "About this result" tool untouched. Today's update refines this feature and adds even more information about the pages that you visit on the web and in your Google Search results. Once "About the source" is rolled out, you'll be able to learn more details and information about the website itself, helping you decide whether to trust it or not. Google has also announced that more languages will be added to this feature soon.

(Image credit: Google)

Android phones and iOS devices alike will soon get access to this tool on the Google app as well. Inside the app, "About the source" will appear as a separate tab at the bottom of a web page that you click on from the search results. Users will be able to scroll through this tab to read up on the online media or website, its history, relevant information, and other useful data.

Google is focusing a lot on privacy and safety features at Google I/O 2022. Tools such as "About the source", safety status, and expanded 2-Step Verification help make the web a safer place.