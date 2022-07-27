Google Calendar now lets you share your work location by default

What you need to know

Google introduced a new user interface to share work locations last month.

The feature has started rolling out to Google Workspace Business users.

The ability to share location was first introduced by Google last year.

In May this year, Google Calendar was introduced with a new user interface for sharing your work location within the app. The ability to share location in the calendar app first came to light in August last year. It meant to make coworkers aware, whether you were working from home or office — the hybrid work culture that arrived amidst the pandemic. The new user interface announced last month has now started showing up to Google Workspace Business users, among others, by default.

In an accompanying blog post, Google has officially confirmed that in its Calendar app, users would be able to set their working location by default. This lets them reduce a step in enabling the Calendar app's settings feature. The said 'Working Location' option will be enabled by default if you use the Google Calendar for your typical work scenarios. Unless an Admin manages it, and the person chooses to turn it off completely.

(Image credit: Google)

Last month, the announcement from Google mentioned that this new update makes people utilize screen space more efficiently. It provides the same capability for merely inputting and updating location information in a more condensed manner.

Any new feature will usually take up to fifteen days to roll out as it's a gradual rollout. And this is no exception. It is said to be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business customers. Personal Google account users, however, are still not eligible to use this feature.

Google Calendar has always been among the best calendar apps for Android and iOS users. With a host of features and the ability to use it for free, Google was always seen in bringing new improvements to its native calendar app. Last week, the search giant gave an option to Google Calendar users to prevent spam by adding invitations from known senders only.

It involves restricting spam by allowing users to select an option to display calendar events sent from only known contacts. This new capability doesn't stop unknown senders' invites, but they will only appear on the calendar if the users accept the invite, which is convenient to some extent.