Google Calendar update makes it easier to avoid appointment conflicts

Google has announced significant updates to its Calendar app.

The new update brings improvements to the appointment scheduling tool on Google Calendar.

The said update assures us to stop scheduling conflicts between users and clients.

To assist users in setting meetings that best suit their schedules, Google is bringing some updates to the Calendar app. The update promises to avoid scheduling conflicts caused by users' multiple calendar events.

The changes are primarily coming to the appointment scheduling tool found in accounts related to school or work organizations and also with individuals subscribed to Google Workspace. For those unaware, the tool will help share their availability through a booking page.

As of now, if someone tries sharing appointment times with others, the current appointment process only allows the user to check one calendar for conflicts. The new update allows users to check multiple calendars at once.

(Image credit: Google)

During the appointment schedule setup, Google Calendar users can check and see a preview of their calendars, which should help users who juggle multiple Google accounts.

In the accompanying blog post, Google says this update will help prevent scheduling conflicts and show you as "unavailable" if you already have a conflict with another gig based on other calendars you are involved with. This includes subscribed calendars, calendars that you own, and calendars you manage and edit. Users can preview their availability by going through all the above-outlined calendars.

Google says that the new update will be a gradual rollout starting this week with Rapid Release domains, and the users with Scheduled Release domains can see the new update starting February 7, 2023.

The new update is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

Meanwhile, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, legacy G Suite Basic and Business users, and users with personal Google accounts are unfortunately not eligible for the new Google Calendar update.

Many people use Google Calendar across the web and on Android phones. It is also the default calendar experience for devices like the Pixel 7 Pro. Users of the service on many such platforms will benefit from the update by having a clearer view of their appointments across various accounts.