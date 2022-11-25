Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5 get a new watch face amidst FIFA World Cup 2022

What you need to know

Samsung reportedly has a new Galaxy Watch update for football season.

It is bringing a new "football watch face" for Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The latest update is live in South Korea and brings security updates.

It’s the football season, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is ongoing, and Samsung reportedly chose to roll an update to its Galaxy Watch 5 series that brings the new football watch face.

As noted by a new report from GalaxyClub, the Korean tech giant is releasing a “World cup update” to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a new football watch face update next to a security patch. The update bears the R9xxXXU1AVK7 version number and measures more than 500MB, which also brings some improvements aside from the November security patch.

The new football watch face brings a unique dial with color schemes matching countries’ flags. Users in regions supporting their teams or favorite teams could set the watch faces per their preference. The current update is said to be rolling out to Bluetooth models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The LTE models are yet to receive the new update.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

According to SamMobile, the new update is live for the Galaxy Watch 5 device owners in South Korea. After installing the update, users head to the Galaxy Wearable app to choose the new watch face, which can be found in the ‘Graphical’ category on their Galaxy Watch 5 series.

(Image credit: GalaxyClub)

It is good to see Samsung catching on to the latest trend and releasing customizable watch faces for its Galaxy Watch 5 series owners. It’s not about just the security updates but in September, Samsung also announced that the new One UI Watch 4.5 is gearing up to bring new features to older Galaxy Watches.

The One UI Watch 4.5, based on Wear OS 3, will first roll out to Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic. However, Samsung might need to be extra cautious while rolling out because a recent firmware update bricked some Galaxy Watch 4 and the Classic edition devices in South Korea.