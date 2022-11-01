Elon Musk revealed as Twitter's new CEO

What you need to know

An amended SEC filing reveals that Elon Musk is now the CEO of Twitter.

Previous rumors suggested he would hold the CEO position for a short period before passing the role to someone else.

Elon's first act as owner was to fire the previous CEO and other top Twitter executives.

Following the firing of Twitter's short-lived CEO, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives, a filing reveals that Elon Musk is now the CEO of Twitter, in addition to owning the company.

The SEC filing (via Reuters) was amended on October 27, and a line in the filing reveals Musk as the CEO:

"The Reporting Person is the Chief Executive Officer of the post-Merger Company."

Elon R. Musk is the only listed reporting person on the filing.

The move isn't really all that surprising, and many assumed he would take the role after the acquisition was completed. Previous rumors speculated that Musk would hold the CEO position initially but would pass it on after a few months to someone of his choosing.

Recently, Musk played coy about his role as CEO at Twitter, responding to a question that he has no idea who the CEO is and that his title at the company is "Chief Twit."

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is.October 30, 2022 See more

Twitter did not immediately respond to Android Central's request for comment.

The company's internal shakeup has been nothing short of eventful following the firing of top executives, rumors of major layoffs, changes to verified accounts, and even hints of a Vine reboot.

It's widely suggested that Twitter employees are largely in the dark about the company's internal ongoings following Musk's takeover. Musk, however, has been fairly vocal on Twitter about some of his plans, including his intention to form a "content moderation council" that will be responsible for deciding what content to moderate and what banned or suspended accounts to reinstate.