Google Chrome on iOS tests Incognito YouTube link support

What you need to know

People on iOS might soon have an enhancing privacy feature on Google Chrome.

YouTube Incognito links are likely to open in Chrome Incognito mode. This helps users prevent the browser from saving their watching history.

It is also likely to help users avoid receiving unwanted advertisements as the feature also eliminates tracking.

Google Chrome on iOS is developing a new feature to increase privacy when using YouTube Incognito mode.

Spotted by MSPowerUser, a new feature might soon be introduced into Chrome for iOS users. This feature will open YouTube Incognito links directly in the browser's Incognito mode as a significant privacy measure.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel)

The evidence was found through a new Chrome flag through Chromium Gerrit, which indicates, "Enable the opening of links from YouTube incognito in Chrome incognito." Enabling it will open up YouTube Incognito links directly through Chrome Incognito.

Whenever the feature goes official, it enhances privacy for users, as Chrome doesn't store browsing history. This wasn't the case earlier when YouTube Incognito links opened in regular Chrome and were not in Incognito mode.

MSPowerUser further notes that users will see a bottom sheet message indicating that they are in Chrome Incognito, and they will see "Chrome automatically opens YouTube incognito links in Incognito." The indication is pretty similar to what we are used to on the YouTube Incognito screen, with a similar indication at the bottom.

Alongside the privacy aspect of the upcoming new feature, it also helps users with data tracking, usually done through a web browser, including Chrome. Since it is incognito, it is one less thing to worry about, as it also saves from unwanted advertisements. Users have to bear in mind that the feature on the Chrome browser only applies to YouTube Incognito links and not to videos.

All in all, the upcoming feature on Chrome on iOS is a component of the search giant's larger initiative to enhance user control and online privacy. It is still unclear whether the feature will eventually debut on Google Chrome browsers on Android phones. If it does, it will be a nifty addition.