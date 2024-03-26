Chrome gets optimized for Arm-compatible Windows devices

What you need to know

Google announced the arrival of an upgraded variation of Chrome for Windows PCs and laptops that are Arm-compatible.

This browser has received increases in performance alongside several built-in security enhancements.

Google is preparing for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, which should boost Chrome's power later this year.

Google is rolling out a new version of Chrome for Windows PCs supercharged by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip.

According to Google, this new variant of Chrome for Windows supports Arm-based devices. The company states this upgraded browser experience should help users engage with a "faster and smoother" Chrome.

As users discover the upgraded browser on Windows desktops and laptops, Google states there's more in store beyond browser performance.

The post adds that users will receive stronger built-in security and access to Google's generative AI features, extensions, and themes to decorate the browser.

Google teased that the purpose behind its new Chrome variant for Arm-compatible computers is in preparation for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite. The company states it expects the browser to receive an even larger performance boost once the chip arrives.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

In response to Google's new Chrome, Qualcomm's president and CEO Cristiano Amon stated, "The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite's role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid-2024."

Qualcomm is going all in on AI with its upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and Google seems poised to join the journey. The chipmaker is pairing its X Elite chip with its new, stronger Oryon CPU. The chip has been estimated to achieve a CPU speed 2x faster than the competition and AI processing 4.5 times quicker.

There is hope that Google continues to plug Qualcomm's new X Elite in more places, namely its Chromebook line, for a massive performance boost.

Elsewhere, many of the generative AI features Arm-compatible PCs and laptops are preparing to receive include "Help me write." Chrome's AI update in February lets Workspace users utilize its generative AI software's "experimental writing AI" to assist them with drafting articles of text. Additionally, users can use information on web pages to help the AI bot form its response to your writing queries.