Carl Pei signs off on Elon Musk making an Android phone competitor

Elon recently shared his intentions to create a new phone.

It likely could be beyond the current Android and iOS operating systems.

The creator of Nothing, Carl Pei, says he's eager to see what Elon can accomplish.

While everyone was preoccupied with Black Friday sales, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, announced that he would create a novel smartphone that would go outside the current Android and iOS platforms.

But there is a caveat though he says he would take this step if things go haywire. Musk's intentions about the new phone came in response to a tweet from Liz Wheeler, a political commentator, author, and podcast host.

Amidst the aversions around Twitter, Wheeler shared her opinion proposing Musk produce a new smartphone if Apple and Google remove the Twitter app from their respective App and Play Stores.

If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?

She further predicts that half of America would favor opting for the new smartphone, likely ditching the Android and iPhone ecosystems, which in her opinion, are apparently "snooping" platforms.

Wheeler believes that given Musk's success in building rockets at SpaceX, creating smartphones would be an easy challenge for him.

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone



And this tweet created mixed opinions from various experts in the tech industry, who started giving their thoughts immediately. Nothing's Carl Pei also tweeted his response to Musk's tweet sharing his opinion on the same.

Excited to see what you'd do 🚀

Many of the responses received implicated the earlier unsuccessful attempts to create an alternative from various tech giants like Nokia and Blackberry, to name a few. Some mentioned Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's failed attempt to produce a new smartphone as an alternative to Android devices.

See also Microsoft, BlackBerry, Nokia, etc. who all had legacy, experience, well-established developer programs, and market power. They all failed. The market wants a duopoly, as do developers. And forking Android is not an option, as you surrender all Google services.

how'd that work out for facebook pic.twitter.com/ywWaOS0p7l

While the tweet from Musk stirred various discussions amongst the Twitterati, it is unlikely to expect a new revolutionary smartphone anytime soon.

Also, Twitter is in that phase where it already has unforeseen circumstances, which Musk needs to handle foremost, like fixing the employees' layoffs, for instance.