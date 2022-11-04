Google Play System update for November 2022 brings the Android 13 photo picker to more phones

What you need to know

Google has listed its Play System update for November 2022.

It brings tweaks to parental controls and the Google Wallet app.

It said to allow supervised users with ''no time limit restrictions'' to change their device's clock.

Android 13's photo picker will now extend support as far back as Android 4.4 KitKat.

It is that time of the month when we expect Google to roll out its Play System update to Android users. The Play System update for the month of November is already listed on the Google Support page, which briefly tells us what to expect with the new update this month. The new updates include parental controls on Android devices, a few tweaks for the Wallet app, and the new Android photo picker rolling out to more Android phones.

The November 2022 update will allow supervised users with ''no time limit restrictions'' to change their Android phone's clock. As of now, all supervised users (including child accounts) are blocked from changing the clock to avoid altering the time restrictions imposed in the first place.

Google also highlights an update to the "user education experience for new Android features."

One of the more interesting features arriving with the update is the new Android photo picker that debuted alongside Android 13. This was originally limited to newer smartphones, but the update is now making it available on software as far back as Android 4.4 KitKat.

In addition, changes are coming to the Wallet app with the new update as well. The app is said to receive an API update for developers that seemingly allows "deep links to additional Google Wallet screens." In addition, it also allows merchants to create a customized GPay button.

There are also some minor improvements coming with the Google Play Store v33.0 update that is slated to release on November 7. While these aren't radically new, the said enhancements that include the following:

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

The partial changelog regarding November's new Google Play system update is available on the Google Support page and will likely be updated with more changes. Some updates should start arriving as of November 3, but, as noted, other listed updates updated will arrive on Android phones later.