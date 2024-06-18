Android 15 Beta 3 rollout pushes Google across an exciting milestone

What you need to know

Google's Android 15 Beta 3 rollout has begun, bringing a few improvements to testers and developers for passkeys and the Credential Manager.

Beta 3 brings single-tap sign-in for passkeys, giving users one unified sub-menu to complete the biometric scan for access.

Other smaller updates involve developers ensuring their apps are prepared for Android 15 alongside a depreciation of WebSettings in Android WebView.

Android 15 Beta 3 marks the software's Platform Stability milestone, which is on schedule according to Google's timeline.

Today (June 18), Google is detailing its latest Android 15 beta update for developers and users involved.

According to Google, its Android 15 Beta 3 rollout brings the upcoming major OS release into "Platform Stability" right on schedule. With that, there are only a few things testers and developers should look out for, like passkey and Credential Manager updates.

Google is letting enrolled testers in on single-step sign-in capabilities through biometrics like facial recognition, fingerprint, or screen lock. Previously, users were given two sub-menus: one asking about a "saved passkey" for a given service and another for their biometrics. Now, users will see one unified sub-menu detailing the service they're signing into and a prompt for their fingerprint or the option to use a PIN.

The company states that if a user accidentally dismisses the app's prompt to use a passkey, the Credential Manager will display autofill suggestions on their keyboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

For developers, the post states they can deliver Credential Manager API requests through the inline autofill fallback UI or its dropdown menu. This is all done through the user's keyboard, as previously mentioned.

Google states it has now depreciated WebSettings (WebSQL) in Android WebView with Beta 3. These settings no longer appear in Chrome, either. Additionally, the company will look to turn the methods into a "no-op" on all Android software versions "in the next 12 months."

The update's rollout also encourages app developers to prepare their products, libraries, tools, and game engines for Android 15. Google hopes devs will prepare their apps for the new "FLAG_STOPPED" changes that ensure apps remain stopped until a user's manual input is detected. Support for 16KB pages, predictive back animations, and support for Private Spaces are items to keep an eye on even if developers aren't yet targeting Android 15.

Android 15 Beta 3 is rolling out now to all enrolled testers and supported devices. Those with a Pixel phone can check which devices can join the testing environment and get started.

The last Android 15 beta update came via a minor patch labeled Beta 2.2 early in June. The original Beta 2 update was frustrating as enrolled testers quickly let Google know. Beta 2.2 continued to hammer away at some of those pesky problems plaguing Private Spaces and some devices' NFC capabilities no longer functioning. Other problems regarding the app drawer and HDR were also targeted.

Google is right on time in reaching Platform Stability for its next major OS release in June. We should continue to get updates, most likely to iron out any problems until Beta 4 arrives in July. From there, we'll see where the road takes us.