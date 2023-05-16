Pixel phones on the Android 13 beta get more bug fixes with QPR3 Beta 3.2

What you need to know

The latest Android 13 beta update is rolling out now for eligible Pixel smartphones.

QPR3 Beta 3.2 includes fixes for various connectivity bugs and touch input.

The stable Android 13 QPR3 update is expected to launch in June with the next feature drop.

Google may have had some software mishaps early this week, but that's not stopping the company as it proceeds with the next build for the Android 13 beta, which is rolling out now on eligible Pixel smartphones.

Google details the new build in a Reddit post and on the developer page, where it lists the various fixes in the release notes. This is a fairly small update, with a handful of fixes coming to Pixel phones, mostly aimed at addressing connectivity issues.

You can see the full release notes below:

Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)

Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.

Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.

Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.

Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.

As usual, if you've already installed the Android 14 beta, which is currently on Beta 2, you won't receive this build. However, those on the Android 13 beta should receive the OTA update starting today.

Most Pixel phones will receive build T3B3.230413.009, with the Pixel 6 series getting the .A1 version. You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System System update on the Pixel 4a and newer.

The stable QPR3 update is expected to roll out in June alongside the next feature drop, which will likely bring a number of new features for Pixel smartphones.

