The latest Android 13 QPR2 beta is available now with 5G and Bluetooth fixes

Google is preparing the next major feature drop for March 2023 as part of the Android 13 beta.

The latest QPR2 Beta 2.1 includes fixes for 5G connections and Bluetooth.

The update is currently rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones.

Pixel smartphones enrolled in the Android 13 beta are receiving a new update on Friday. The QPR2 Beta 2.1 update is pretty small at just under 9MB, which is highlighted by the fairly paltry changelog from Google.

According to the release notes, Android QPR2 Beta 2.1 (build T2B2.221216.008) includes only two bug fixes. The first addresses an issue preventing phones from automatically connecting to 5G networks, which can be rather annoying since you're not taking full advantage of your network speeds.

The second fix pertains to encrypted Bluetooth connections:

Fixed an issue where devices did not drop or reset an existing, encrypted Bluetooth connection after receiving a command to disable link-layer encryption for that connection.

QPR2 sets the stage for the second Android 13 feature drop, which is expected in March. Previous betas have given us a glimpse of what we might expect in the update, including a 1080p mode for the Pixel 6 Pro, lock screen shortcuts, a transient taskbar for large-screen devices, changes to work profiles, and more.

Google also appears to be prepping support for dual eSIM support, as some Pixel 7 owners have noticed the change on the QPR2 Beta 2:

Dual eSIM support seems to now be working for some Pixel 7 users! One user reports that the feature "just started working" for them on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2. Is this working for any other Pixel 7 users? https://t.co/fjJNdRuUDOJanuary 20, 2023 See more

Expanding eSIM support is always a good thing as we push toward a SIM-less future. However, many users note that carriers still struggle with eSIM, even months following the iPhone 14 launch.

Phones eligible for the latest Android 13 beta include the Pixel 4a/5G and later. If you're enrolled in the Android 13 beta, you can navigate to Settings > System > System update to install the update.