Following closely behind last month's Google I/O 2021 and Microsoft's Build conference, Apple is taking the stage to make some major announcements at WWDC 2021. The keynote is happening now, so head over to iMore.com for full coverage of the event!
What to expect from WWDC 2021
Unlike the Apple Spring Loaded event back in April, WWDC is focused more on software. The company is expected to announce the next major update to iOS, which will likely be iOS 15. It may not be a big overhaul like Android 12 will be for some of the best Android phones, but there could be some notable feature updates.
New features could include updates to notifications and even changes to iMessage to make it more like a social network, potentially widening the feature gap between Apple and Google's messaging apps. Apple is also expected to make announcements about privacy, such as the recently announced changes to AirTags.
iPadOS is also expected to get some updates, although it's unclear what the company may introduce after recently launching the new M1-powered iPad Pro (2021).
Apple is likely to announce updates to its other OSes as well, but there is also the possibility that Apple could announce new Macbook Pros with an enhanced M-series chip. The current Apple M1 chip is already impressive, so any improvements made on a new chip will likely outpace many of the best laptops today, especially other ARM-powered devices.
What not to expect
It's unlikely that Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 13/iPhone 12S or any other mobile hardware at the event. That said, the company has always surprised us, and there will reportedly be a separate "special event" happening after the WWDC keynote that will focus on the new Spacial Audio that the company announced last month.
There are also rumors that a newly redesigned iPod Touch is on the way, but that would likely arrive in September when Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
June feature drop for Pixels brings astro timelapse, Pride wallpapers
The latest feature drop for Google Pixel phones has arrived, bringing several new capabilities to Pixels while expanding some features to more regions.
Review: The Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) are more than a concept product
If you were interested in the original Day 1 Edition Echo Frames but didn't want to take a flyer on a beta product, now's your chance to see what all the fuss was about. Read why we think the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) just might be the Echo device we've been waiting on to get Alexa out of the house.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price just leaked — and it's lower than you think
According to a new report, the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched in South Korea at a starting price of KRW 700,000 ($630). Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 FE at KRW 899,800 ($810) in its home market last year.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is sure to hit that sweet spot of price and functionality, and it looks to be the most popular phone in the S21 lineup. Why not protect your new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases?