Android completely dominates the market share in India; Google's operating system accounts for over 98% of sales in the smartphone segment. A majority of phones sold in India fall under ₹15,000 ($200), and that has allowed budget players like Xiaomi and Realme to rise up the ranks in recent years.

The last five years have seen hundreds of millions of customers purchase their first smartphone, and the market is already seeing increased momentum in the mid-range and premium segments. Samsung's Galaxy A phones are very well-received in India, and OnePlus posted a meteoric rise over the last three years in the country on the back of delivering phones that undercut flagships by a huge margin.

Apple's India ambitions have languished in the last five years, but that is finally changing.

While Android manufacturers have enjoyed steady growth, Apple's ambitions in India have failed to gain momentum. The company wanted to sell refurbished iPhones in India to lower the barrier to entry, but the Indian government put a stop to that initiative before it even got off the ground. Then in a bid to boost local manufacturing, the government levied hefty import duties on phones being sourced from other markets, adversely affecting iPhones.

The import duty meant that the iPhone SE 2020 — which retails for $399 in the U.S. — debuted at ₹42,500 ($572) in India. This is in contrast to Android phones, which cost less than their global counterparts in India. The OnePlus Nord is available for ₹27,999 ($377), with the same device retailing for £379 ($497) in the UK.

Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other Android manufacturers got around the government's import duties by kicking off local production early on, but it took a while for Foxconn and Wistron — Apple's contract manufacturers — to set up facilities in India. So Apple not only had to contend with a market that was limited to begin with, but it was at a disadvantage because of its inability to manufacture iPhones locally.

But that is finally changing. Foxconn and Wistron started making select iPhones in India from last year, and that initiative got a major boost in recent months as local assembly of the flagship iPhone 11 also kicked off — the first time a flagship iPhone is being assembled outside China. Local manufacturing gives Apple the ability to avoid the 30% import tax and better position the latest iPhones against the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.