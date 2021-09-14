Today is a big day for Apple fans as Cupertino takes to the virtual stage to show off its latest and greatest products, which we expect will include plenty of new hardware announcements like the highly-anticipated iPhone 13. And yes, we may be an Android-focused site, but we like to talk tech wherever we can, and there's no way we're missing this, which is why we're inviting our readers to our Discord channel so that you can join in on the conversation.
How to Watch
The Apple Event takes place today, September 14, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can watch the event. Still, perhaps the most obvious is using the Apple TV app, which is fortunately available on many of the best streaming devices, although there's still no Android app. However, you can also tune in on the Apple website or on YouTube, which we've linked to below, so there's no shortage of ways to watch the event for anyone interested in seeing what Tim Cook has cooked up.
From last week's poll, we already have an idea of what some of our readers are most curious about; the iPhone 13. We're curious about that too, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 7 that's launching amid the Wear OS resurgence with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Apple is also expected to announce new iPads, AirPods, new MacBooks, and it has been rumored that we could see a new iPod Touch, so there will be a lot to see.
That said, we're excited to discuss the event with you, so make sure to head over to the Android Central Discord channel 15 minutes before the event, where we'll be covering it with Windows Central.
