Apple Fitness+ vs. Fitbit Premium Choosing a service

If you're entering 2021 with a "new year, new me" mindset, you might be interested in a service such as Apple Fitness+ or Fitbit Premium. While the service you choose will likely be determined by which smartwatch you have to pair it with, it's definitely worth exploring the two options before making a decision. This is especially true if you have yet to choose a great fitness tracker or watch that you want to use to help you achieve your fitness goals.

With Apple Fitness+, there are only different versions of the Apple Watch to choose from. However, with Fitbit Premium, you have many more devices to choose from. It's also worth mentioning that Fitbit Premium offers a membership with exclusive 1-on-1 health coaching, which is something that Apple Ftiness+ lacks.

Apple Fitness+ provides a plethora of workouts

Apple Fitness+ launched pretty recently so it's still a new service compared to Fitbit Premium, which has been around for well over a year now. The company states that Fitness+ was made to provide users with studio-style workouts that can be accessed via iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The idea is to allow users to work out anytime, anywhere with a service that incorporates key workout metrics. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or a long-time fitness enthusiast, Apple Fitness+ is designed for users of all levels. The trainers who host these workouts are specialists in their fields, and all of these workouts are accompanied by motivating music from top artists.

Apple Fitness+ Fitbit Premium Guided programs ✔️ ✔️ Health & fitness stats ✔️ ✔️ Workouts ✔️ ✔️ Mindfulness ✔️ ✔️ Free trial ✔️ ✔️ Sharing with family ✔️ ❌ 1-on-1 coaching ❌ ✔️

It's worth noting that you'll need at least an Apple Watch Series 3 paired with an iPhone 6s or later to use the service. The devices will need to be running watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3, respectively. If you're already an Apple Watch user, you'll find Fitness+ is a new tab in the Fitness app on your iPhone. If you're an iPad user, you can download the app from the App Store. Apple TV users will find that the Fitness app automatically appears once you upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

Apple Fitness+ gives you access to 10 different workout types across a range of durations.

If your main reason for investing in a fitness service is to access exclusive workouts, you'll be happy with what you get. Apple Fitness+ gives you access to 10 different workout types across a range of durations: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.

If you're having a day where you're not quite sure where to begin, Apple Fitness+ can recommend workouts based on activities that you've already enjoyed. You'll be able to pick up with a routine that feels familiar or you can mix it up and try something entirely new.

Perhaps you want to discover a new trainer or search for a workout that will complement your existing routine. There are also easy-to-use filters that allow you to choose a specific trainer, duration, workout, or music. In a matter of seconds, you'll be enjoying another amazing workout.

For those who are just starting out with Apple Fitness+, trying a new workout for the first time, or getting back into an exercise routine, check out the Absolute Beginner workouts. These programs will provide expert-level guidance while you learn the basics of HIIT, Strength, Core, and Yoga. This is the perfect way to start preparing for the weekly studio workouts. As you can see, this service is mainly focused on workouts and doesn't currently offer 1-on-1 coaching.

Fitbit Premium offers personalized guidance and coaching

There are many elements within Fitbit Premium that you can access, but one of the most popular is the Guided Programs. These programs are designed to help you learn healthy habits, become more active, get more sleep, and more. The program lengths will vary depending on the subject matter. If you've been looking for extra guidance in your current health/fitness routine, you'll appreciate how these programs integrate with your physical activity by setting specific goals for you to achieve.

If you want less of a commitment, Fitbit Premium offers tons of guided workout sessions that range from 10 minutes up to an hour or more. Tap a guided workout to see how long it lasts, how much you'll burn, and what muscles are targeted. You'll find it's easy to watch any of the guided workout videos directly from your Fitbit app. There's also a Mindfulness section that provides you with multiple guided meditation sessions based on how you're feeling.

You have the option to upgrade your membership to Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching.

Where Fitbit Premium stands above Apple Fitness+, however, is with the option to upgrade your membership to Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching. You'll enjoy all of the same perks that come with Fitbit Premium along with personalized support from a certified health coach. It costs a whopping $54.99 per month, but if you've been sorely lacking when it comes to motivation, this might be just what you need to get going. New users can try a 7-day free trial. If you're an existing Fitbit Premium member, you can access a 30-day free trial.

There are a few advantages that come with having a health coach. For starters, you'll receive a personal action plan created by your coach. Many people will find it helpful to have a health coach that offers motivation as well as a certain level of accountability. You even have access to unlimited, direct messaging with your coach in the app, and data-driven guidance from your coach that is based on your Fitbit stats.

Another benefit of Fitbit Premium is that it offers detailed Insights that are designed to help you improve your health. While every Fitbit user gets standard insights on the app, Fitbit Premium users will get more detailed information (you'll find your insights located at the top of the Today page). There's also a Wellness Report, which details your health trends over the past 30 days. This report is available digitally or can be printed, which you can bring to your next physical to discuss with your doctor.

Apple Fitness+ vs. Fitbit Premium Which service should you join?

If you already own an Apple Watch or a Fitbit device, your decision might be a relatively simple one. However, if you're still on the fence about which device to buy, you may want to make your choice based on the fitness service that comes with it. Some people are perfectly content recording their workouts on their watch and calling it a day. If you've been looking for a service to help you get motivated, Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit Premium are both great options.

Those who are already leaning toward an Apple Watch will be content with what Apple Fitness+ has to offer. It's still a brand-new service, so it's not quite as robust as Fitbit Premium, but you do have the option of sharing with up to five family members, which is a nice benefit that you don't get with Fitbit's service. However, if you want a more established service that also offers personalized health coaching, you'll be better off with Fitbit Premium.

