The latest numbers are out for smartwatches in the first quarter of 2019, and it shows very good news for Apple. In year-on-year growth, Apple saw a growth rate of a whopping 48% in the first quarter, giving it 35.8% of the overall smartwatch market.

Sales were driven by the Apple Watch Series 4 and its continued focus on health-related features. According to a survey, the ECG capability was the most desired feature on the watch. Apple recently received approval in 19 additional countries for the ECG feature, which will open it up to even more customers in the future.

Other than notifications and cellular connectivity, the most important factor for smartwatch buyers has been health monitoring. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the largest complaint has been about the limited battery life. Counterpoint Research Analyst Satyajit Sinha had this to say.