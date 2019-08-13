What you need to know
- Twitch Prime users can grab a special new pack for Apex Legends.
- The new Apex Legends pack includes a skin for Octane.
- This is the third of the four packs being offered to Twitch Prime users during Season 2.
Season 2 of Apex Legends is still well underway, with different challenges and even limited-time modes to keep players busy. As the season progresses, Twitch is continuing to offer some special skins for Twitch Prime subscribers to show off. As of today, for a limited time, players can grab a unique skin for Octane, the speedster with robotic legs. There's no accompanying weapon skin this time, unfortunately.
Fittingly enough, this skin is called the Octane Whiplash Skin. It's fitting because, you know, he's really fast. You can see the skin for Octane below:
To get the loot pack with this skin, you can go to Twitch's official website and claim the pack. There's one more special pack coming, so be on the lookout for when it arrives. According to the Twitch page, the final pack is going to include a skin for Mirage and a unique weapon skin.
