Electronic Arts just kicked off the early access demo for Anthem, its upcoming shared-world role-playing shooter. Accessible to a limited pool of players under the "VIP demo," the session serves as the first public opportunity to play. However, as typical with today's top titles, Anthem is experiencing server issues.
Budding Anthem players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs are all facing a common error message upon an attempted log-in:
Connection Problem
We're sorry, but the EA servers reached max capacity. Please try again later.
For now, affected players will just need to wait until a fix. While server requests may reduce later today, we may also see the publisher increase server capacity in response to the demand. We'll be sure to update this post as new details surface.
Updated January 25, 2019: Electronic Arts has formally acknowledged the error, detailing plans to improve server capacity.
We're adding more server capacity to the #Anthem demo right now. Hang tight while we work to get everyone into the game.— EA Help (@EAHelp) January 25, 2019