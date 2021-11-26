When you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker anything with the Anker Soundcore branding is a pretty decent bet. Right now it's a great bet, with this particular speaker now available with a massive 27% discount, bringing the price all the way down to less than $22 this Black Friday

The speaker itself packs a punch thanks to special bass-filled technology while the addition of Bluetooth 5.0 means you can keep listening more than 65 feet away from your audio source. That's perfect for listening when you're around the pool, something that this speaker is especially suited to thanks to its IPX5 water resistance rating. A splash here and there won't be a concern — perfect for making sure you enjoy the water instead of being afraid of it.

Note that this deal is only good on the black version of the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, however. You can get a couple of other colors, but you'll be paying a few extra dollars for them. Keep that in mind when placing your order.

This speaker deal is as good as it sounds

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | 27% off at Amazon Anker's upgraded Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is IPX5 water-resistant and features Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery that's good for 24 hours of worry-free listening. Really, why wouldn't you buy one of these things? $21.99 at Amazon

There are few bigger names than Anker Soundcore when perusing the world of Bluetooth speakers and there is a good reason for that — the company makes some great, yet inexpensive, products. Even at the original asking price, this is a great option but when things get down to just $21.99, you'd have to really want a different speaker or color to pass this deal up.

Grab it now while you still can. Black Friday doesn't last forever!