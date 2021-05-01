Andy Ruiz makes his first appearance in the ring since losing his heavyweight title, tonight as he looks to get his career back on track against veteran slugger Chris Arreola. Read on for your full guide to watching an Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream and don't miss a single punch.

It's been a lengthy wait for Ruiz to return to action, with the former undisputed heavyweight champ having not fought since his rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia all the way back in December 2019.

The Mexican-American fighter famously pulled off one of boxing's biggest shocks by beating the British fighter in their first encounter at Madison Square Gardens a year earlier to take the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO.

But after coming under fire for being comically overweight for the rematch and keen to prove his title-winning victory was no fluke, Ruiz begins his comeback this weekend with a new slimmed-down look.

Looking to be in the best shape of his career and now under the tutelage of trainer-of-the-moment Eddy Reynoso, the deceptively quick-handed Ruiz will hope to make a winning return against four-time title challenger Chris "The Nightmare" Arreola.

The 40-year-old veteran has fallen short in bids for belts against Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne, and Deontay Wilder, and the experienced fighter should prove a tough challenge for a fighter looking to get his confidence back.

Read on to find out how to watch a Ruiz vs Arreola live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

Ruiz vs Arreola: Where and when?

This big fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST (Sunday) / 2pm AEST (Sunday)

Watch Ruiz vs Arreola online from outside your country

