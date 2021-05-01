Andy Ruiz makes his first appearance in the ring since losing his heavyweight title, tonight as he looks to get his career back on track against veteran slugger Chris Arreola. Read on for your full guide to watching an Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream and don't miss a single punch.
It's been a lengthy wait for Ruiz to return to action, with the former undisputed heavyweight champ having not fought since his rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia all the way back in December 2019.
The Mexican-American fighter famously pulled off one of boxing's biggest shocks by beating the British fighter in their first encounter at Madison Square Gardens a year earlier to take the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO.
But after coming under fire for being comically overweight for the rematch and keen to prove his title-winning victory was no fluke, Ruiz begins his comeback this weekend with a new slimmed-down look.
Looking to be in the best shape of his career and now under the tutelage of trainer-of-the-moment Eddy Reynoso, the deceptively quick-handed Ruiz will hope to make a winning return against four-time title challenger Chris "The Nightmare" Arreola.
The 40-year-old veteran has fallen short in bids for belts against Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne, and Deontay Wilder, and the experienced fighter should prove a tough challenge for a fighter looking to get his confidence back.
Read on to find out how to watch a Ruiz vs Arreola live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.
Ruiz vs Arreola: Where and when?
This big fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST (Sunday) / 2pm AEST (Sunday)
How to watch Ruiz vs Arreola online in the U.S.
Fox Sports has nabbed the live broadcast rights for this big title fight, with the event available via pay-per-view.
The whole bill costs $49.99, and you can tune in across a range of devices, including your TV, laptop, tablet, or phone. Coverage of the main card is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Ruiz and Arreola expected to be in the ring at around 12am ET / 9pm PT, depending on how long the preceding fights last.
Can I stream Ruiz vs Arreola live in Canada?
At present, there doesn't appear to be a Candian broadcaster carrying Ruiz's big comeback fight.
At present, there doesn't appear to be a Candian broadcaster carrying Ruiz's big comeback fight.
How to stream Ruiz vs Arreola live in the UK
Unfortunately, it's the same situation in the UK, with no broadcaster in the region confirmed to show the Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola fight.
Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from elsewhere. The fighters are due to make their ring walks at around 5am BST.
Live stream Ruiz vs Arreola in Australia
There's better news for Aussie fight fans, with Fox Sports set to show the action via Foxtel channel 505.
That means there's no PPV fee to worry about. It also means you can live stream the fight via Foxtel Now, which offers a range of plans starting from AUS$25 a month, however, new members get a 10-day FREE Foxtel trial thrown in.
Coverage of the main card starts at 11am AEST on Sunday morning, with the two fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 2pm.
