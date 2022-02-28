While plenty of highly-anticipated games have yet to release this year for Android, we're getting closer and closer to their launches. Games like Apex Legends Mobile will be getting a soft launch in several countries ahead of its international debut, and others are currently allowing players to pre-register. Until those games come out, however, you'll need to make do with what's already available, like Genshin Impact. Here's your Android gaming recap for February. Blizzard announces Warcraft mobile for 2022

During Activision Blizzard's Q4 2021 earnings call, the company revealed that a Warcraft mobile game is in the works. Blizzard did not detail anything about the upcoming title other than a tentative release date of 2022. Though no stranger to mobile games with Diablo Immortal in development, Blizzard fans historically haven't been too keen on seeing these franchises make the jump to Android. It's a little disappointing to see the announcement of said game thrown away in an earnings call instead of getting something with bigger fanfare for what will undoubtedly be a massive game. I'm not much of a Warcraft person, but I'm definitely interested in seeing what Blizzard can cook up for Android this year. Who knows, maybe it'll end up being one of the best Android games to come out. Another month, another Genshin Impact update

At risk of sounding like a broken record, we have another Genshin Impact update. Given its update cadence, you should just assume every Android gaming recap I write will include something about Genshin Impact, whether it be the addition of a major storyline or new playable characters. This time Yae Miko has joined the roster. Though she's not incredibly powerful, she'll work well as a sub-DPS on your team. Players mostly like her for the character, not her abilities. And Update 2.5 added some character quests for her and Raiden Shogun that players can unlock, delving deeper into their stories. Apex Legends Mobile soft launch is incoming

Apex Legends Mobile is on the horizon. Even though it doesn't have a firm release date, Respawn revealed this month that a soft launch in several countries (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand) is incoming. Players in those countries can currently pre-register on the Google Play Store ahead of its anticipated launch. I never got into the whole battle royale craze — I prefer single-player games over multiplayer or co-op — but what little I've played of Apex Legends on console was enjoyable. I'm looking forward to its mobile release, and if anything, the wait only makes me want to start playing it more. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened opens up pre-registration

Hogwarts Legacy isn't the only Harry Potter game fans have to look forward to. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is coming to Android. Billed as an "immersive multiplayer wizarding dueling game," players will also be able to explore the school, brew potions, play Quidditch, and do a lot more. In addition, there's a focus on card collecting as players master spells and battle with powerful monsters and artifacts. Pokémon Unite gets a sword and shield... wait...