What you need to know
- Pokémon TCG Live is available in beta on Android.
- Only those in Canada can currently access the beta.
- Pokémon TCG Live will release globally on the Google Play Store at a later date.
Players in Canada can now download the Pokémon TCG Live beta through the Google Play Store on Android. Meant as a replacement for Pokémon TCG Online, Pokémon TCG Live will be the definitive version of the competitive card game.
Nintendo states that the decision to limit the beta's launch to Canada at the moment is so that the team can "collect gameplay feedback that will help shape a positive experience at scale once the online game is globally released." As for a final release date, the company hasn't revealed when those in the United States can get their hands on it.
If you're one of the those lucky enough to be in Canada during this beta, you'll be happy to hear that any in-game progress made will carry over to the full version at its launch. As for trainers currently using Pokémon TCG Online, data will be transferable to Pokémon TCG Live, so all of those cards you've been collecting won't disappear. Pokémon TCG Online will then be shut down prior to Pokémon TCG Live's launch, though the exact timing is unknown.
In addition to building up a powerful collection of virtual cards, Pokémon TCG Live allows players to customize their own avatars and battle other trainers across the world. It's expected to launch in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.
Pokémon TCG Live is also coming to iOS, PC, and Mac.
