Toyota made the announcement at the Chicago Auto Show, saying the following:

Android Auto is our favorite way to interact with maps, music, and notifications while on the road. To ensure as many people as possible can experience this for themselves, Toyota is finally jumping aboard the Android Auto bandwagon.

Today at the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota has announced Android Auto compatibility for the first time in select vehicles, including the 4Runner 2020, Aygo 2018, Sequoia 2020, Tacoma 2020, Tundra 2020 and Yaris (Europe Only) 2019.

You can obviously still just use Android Auto right on your phone or via an aftermarket infotainment system, but having it built right into more and more cars is great news for anyone planning on making a purchase like that in the near future.

Do you have a car with Android Auto built-in?

Android Auto: Everything you need to know!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.