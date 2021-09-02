What you need to know
- Many angry Android users are reporting issues with Google's Clock app and alarms.
- The bug is apparently affecting several different devices, including Pixel phones.
- Customers are also reporting issues with Spotify's integration with their alarms.
Android Central recently received a tip from a reader that many Android users have been experiencing issues with Google's stock Clock app over the past week. The tipster pointed us to a r/GooglePixel thread on Reddit where the issue was being discussed, and also mentioned the spate of 1-star reviews that the app has been receiving lately on the Google Play store.
Angry app users have been complaining that their alarms in the Clock app are not going off as expected and that they are not receiving alarm notifications either. There have also been complaints that alarms are no longer working with Spotify playlists, and some users have even speculated that the Spotify integration might be the cause of the issues.
It appears that the bug has only recently cropped up over the past week or so, as all of the negative reviews on Google Play and comments on Reddit are from this time period. In fact, as of this writing, the Clock app still has a 4.0 rating on Google Play, despite these recent unhappy customers.
Android Central has reached out to Google to comment on this bug and learn if the issue is isolated or more widespread, but we have not heard back at the time of publication. We will update this story accordingly if and when Google responds.
If you've recently been affected by this alarm clock bug, it might be worth considering picking up a dependable backup alarm clock in the interim. Some of our favorite alarm clock alternatives include the newest smart displays from Google and Amazon, like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). Both are purpose-built for the nightstand, and both serve as functional backups to your phone's alarm clock.
The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can even utilize its Soli radar sensors to analyze your sleep patterns, giving you better insight into how well you're really resting throughout the night. Similar features are also available on fitness trackers and smartwatches, which can also double as reliable alarm clocks.
Have you experienced this issue on your Android phone? Let us know about it in the comments.
Twitter plans to let you hide old tweets so they don't haunt you later
Twitter is reportedly working on new privacy features, including the ability to hide tweets after a certain period of time.
WhatsApp hit with $266 million fine for violating EU data privacy laws
WhatsApp has been fined €225 million for violating EU data protection laws.
Explaining Jabra's new MultiSensor Voice technology in the Elite 7 Pro
Jabra claims its latest earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, were built to deliver the clearest phone calls available using multiple onboard elements in what it is calling MultiSensor Voice.
Here are the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021
If you decided to splurge on Samsung's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd want some great accessories to pair with it. After all, if you're going to go big, you might as well go all the way with more than just a protective case. Here are some of our favorite accessories for the Z Fold 3.