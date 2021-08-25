We're inching closer and closer to the final release of Android 12. Today, Google released Android 12 Beta 4.1, the fourth incremental beta release that we've seen this year.

With every previous beta release, Google has pushed these "point" updates with bug fixes, but Beta 4.1 aims to fix some rather frustrating issues. Included in this release, Beta 4.1 now fixes a boot loop issue that plagued users, along with allowing you to connect your Android 12 device to a VPN. Also included is a fix for users who rely on the heads-up functionality, where notifications were not showing up immediately.

Here's the full changelog for anyone who wants to see everything that Google has fixed with this release:

Android 12 Beta 4.1 (August 2021) Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long press the Phone app and tap App info , then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow . (Issue #196325588)

, then go to > and select . (Issue #196325588) Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)

If you are already enrolled in the Android 12 Beta Program, you should receive the OTA update within the next few hours. However, if you simply can't wait, Google has published the OTA images for you to download and manually flash to your device. And those who are using some of the best Android phones enrolled in the beta will likely see the update rolling out in the coming days, depending on the OEM.

Some were hoping this would be the "Release Candidate" version of Android 12, which would bring us that much closer to the final launch. However, it seems that isn't the case here, and instead, we're likely looking at another release in a couple of weeks, placing the final launch of Android 12 sometime in late September.