What you need to know
- The fourth Android 12 beta is now available.
- Now that Android 12 has reached platform stability, all APIs and app-facing behaviors are final.
- Google plans to release one more beta in the weeks ahead.
Google is now rolling out the fourth Android 12 beta, which takes it to the "platform stability" milestone. Developers can now begin to finalize their apps for the stable version of Android 12.
Once developers are done testing their app for compatibility with all the major Android 12 changes, such as the new privacy dashboard and app splash screens, they'll be able to publish compatibility updates ahead of the final release. Developers who don't have a compatible device to test out their apps can use the Android Emulator instead. Unsurprisingly, however, the latest Android 12 beta does not introduce any new features or other significant user-facing changes.
The latest Android 12 beta build can now be installed on select Pixel phones. If you have enrolled for over-the-air-updates, you should receive Android 12 Beta 4 on your device automatically. In case you haven't, you'll have to head over to the official Android 12 beta website and enroll for over-the-air updates. Besides Pixel phones, Android 12 Beta 4 is expected to soon be available on the best Android phones from several OEMs — including OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, ASUS, and Vivo.
In addition to phones, Android 12 Beta 4 is also available for Google's Android TV platform. Developers can test their apps on the all-new Google TV experience using the ADT-3 developer kit. Google says it will be releasing one more beta build before rolling out the stable version of Android 12. You can expect Beta 5 to arrive sometime in the coming weeks.
