Motion Sense gestures have been hit and miss since released on the Pixel 4 in November, but it seems that Google is still working to improve them. XDA was able to find a new play/pause gesture in the new Android 11 developer preview released today.

Play/pause is one of those gestures that have been asked for since the Pixel 4 and Motion Sense came out. The way it seems to be working in its current form is with a light air tap with a palm of the hand over the phone. Like the existing gestures, it seems that getting the hand and motion just right takes a bit of practice.

XDA also found that in testing the new Android 11 developer preview that the current Motion Sense gestures seem to be a little more accurate, allowing for a more natural motion for task execution. As with the gestures found in Android 10, there is a toggle in Android 11 to turn off the pause music gesture specifically.