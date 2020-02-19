What you need to know
- The new gesture shows up in the first Android 11 dev preview released today.
- This gesture has its own on/off toggle in settings like current Motion Sense gestures do.
- As with all non-official Android builds, this feature may not make it into the final Android 11 released to the public.
Motion Sense gestures have been hit and miss since released on the Pixel 4 in November, but it seems that Google is still working to improve them. XDA was able to find a new play/pause gesture in the new Android 11 developer preview released today.
Play/pause is one of those gestures that have been asked for since the Pixel 4 and Motion Sense came out. The way it seems to be working in its current form is with a light air tap with a palm of the hand over the phone. Like the existing gestures, it seems that getting the hand and motion just right takes a bit of practice.
XDA also found that in testing the new Android 11 developer preview that the current Motion Sense gestures seem to be a little more accurate, allowing for a more natural motion for task execution. As with the gestures found in Android 10, there is a toggle in Android 11 to turn off the pause music gesture specifically.
It's good to see that Google is continuing to work on fine-tuning the motion detection radar chip that's in the Pixel 4. While Motion Sense isn't perfect by any means, it does have its benefits — and Google seems to be adding to those. Hopefully, this gesture makes it to the final build of Android 11.
Our pick
A simple gesture
Can go a long way
Google's latest flagship phone is full of useful software features such as Now Playing and Call Screen, along with unique hardware like the Motion Sense radar chip. These things add up to a solid experience that feels like your phone really gets you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 11 is on the way — here's everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it's shaping up to be an exciting update. We're following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
Ninja's comments show how games continue to be inaccesible, and it sucks
Games are inaccessible enough without somebody as visible as Ninja coming along and making it worse.
Google launches first Android 11 Developer Preview for Pixel phones
The first developer preview for Android 11 is here with enhancements for 5G, support for hole-punch and waterfall screens, call-screening APIs, enhanced privacy features, and more.
These are the best screen protectors for the Pixel 4 XL in 2020
The Pixel 4 XL has a lot of display real estate that you'll want to keep protected with a tempered glass screen protector. We've got you covered with a round-up of the best products available.