Read on to find out how to stream American Horror Stories and watch the new anthology series online from anywhere in the world.

First announced via show creator Ryan Murphy's Instagram last year, the wait is at last over for this spin-off of FX's hugely successful American Horror Story.

With a new cast and a standalone plot for every tale, scant details have so far been released about what's in store beyond a hint of the terrors of episodes 1 and 2.

The first installment, "Rubber(wo)Man," promises a return to the Murder House of AHS season 1, telling the tale of a teenager Scarlett and her Dads Michael and Troy as they become the new tenants of a property with a decidedly dark past which starts to reveals itself as they begin renovating. Episode 2, meanwhile, is the similarly titled "Rubber(wo)Man Part Two," which promises to follow Scarlett as she embarks upon a twisted new romance.

Past American Horror Story stars Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch and Charles Melton are all set to make an appearance during the seven episode run, with Glee star Kevin McHale and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris among the new faces involved. Things look set to reach a sinister peak with the appearance of From Dusk till Dawn's Danny Trejo as a killer Santa Claus in a later episode.

Read on for full details on how to stream American Horror Stories no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

American Horror Stories - Where and when?

The seven-episode series is a Hulu Original and gets its premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, July 15 beginning with the first two episodes of the series. New episodes of American Horror Stories premiere on Thursdays at 12am ET and are available to stream with a base Hulu subscription.

How to watch American Horror Stories online in the US

This new anthology spin-off series is available exclusively to streaming service Hulu, with the first two episodes being available to stream from Thursday, July 15. Subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday from then on.

A basic Hulu subscription is priced at $5.99 a month and gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. If you're a student, it's $1.99 a month for the exact same content, but an even bigger saving comes for new subscribers who are entitled to a handy 30-day free Hulu trial.

How to watch American Horror Stories in Canada

While no broadcaster is currently confirmed for this new series in Canada, we'd place our money on an announcement that it will air much like the previous seasons of American Horror Story on FX Now.

Can I stream American Horror Stories in the UK?

Previous seasons of American Horror Story were shown in the UK first on Fox. Unfortunately that channel was recently taken off air, and there's sadly no word on where this new spin-off series will be available to watch in the region.

We'd hedge our bets that American Horror Stories will make its way to the Star portal as a Disney Plus exclusive at some point soon. Until then, a VPN could be something to consider.

How to watch American Horror Stories in Australia

There's better news for viewers Down Under, with streaming service Binge confirmed to be showing this highly-anticipated anthology series alongside Fox Showcase and Foxtel Now, with new episodes set to be made available weekly on all three services from July 16.

On-demand service Binge currently costs $10 AUS a month, but if you're new to Crave you can currently take advantage of a 14-day free trial and delve into its massive library of shows and films which includes Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and the brand new reboot of Gossip Girl.

Binge Start streaming American Horror Stories with Binge in Australia. This service boasts some of the world's best shows and right now you can score a 14-day trial to watch it all for free. Stream at Binge