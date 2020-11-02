Smart indoor security cameras are a dime a dozen nowadays. But wouldn't it be nice to detect people before they enter your home? The blurams Outdoor Pro does just that, with facial recognition and night vision like a Wi-Fi guard dog. For a limited time, iMore readers can pick it up for just $59.99 — that is 33% off MSRP.
Thanks to an IP65 weather-resistant shell, the Outdoor Pro provides coverage in all conditions. It connects wirelessly to your home network to provide live 1080p video, which you can call up using voice commands.
The camera has a 129° wide-angle lens, meaning it should pick up visitors and intruders anywhere in your yard. After dark, powerful infrared LEDs enable night vision.
To sort friend from foe, the Outdoor Pro uses facial recognition. This means you won't get an alert if the neighbor's cat waltzes past. If you see an unwanted guest, you can also sound the built-in alarm.
This Amazon's Choice product is rated at 4.2 stars. It's normally $89, but you can grab it today for just $59.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
I'd love to see a new Chromebox look like the Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard
A complete PC inside a keyboard is not exactly a new idea. But it's just as great an idea today as it was 30 years ago.
Gravity Trigger challenges your platforming skills with its difficulty
This week, we're checking an indie game called Gravity Trigger. It's very easy to play, and yet so difficult to master. It's definitely worth checking out.
These are the best Amazon Alexa Skills for your Echo or Fire device
Get the most out of your Amazon Echo smart speaker or Alexa-enabled device with Alexa Skills. These are some of the ones we think you'll enjoy using. Give them a try!
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.