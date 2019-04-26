The streaming service Amazon currently has in the works will feature better than CD quality music to rival competitors like Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, and specifically Tidal. With a price at $15 per month, it's set to debut by the end of the year according to a report by Music Business Worldwide.

In addition to providing a new revenue for the company stream via advertising and subscription costs, this service directly caters to discerning audiophiles who already have Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers in their home. Tidal, the leading high-fidelity alternative, costs $19.99 per month for its Hi-Fi tier at 44.1 kHz/16 bit.

With this release, Amazon will have a range of tiered music services under its belt, from its free Amazon Music Unlimited service for Alexa users to middle and high tier options. It's definitely a powerful step further moving Amazon into the streaming service market, and yet another incentive to grab an Echo dot or Echo Plus to blast your tunes.