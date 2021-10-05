Alongside its early Black Friday deals announcement, Amazon is making it super easy to send gifts to family and friends. The online retail giant has announced a new way for Amazon Prime members to gift someone using only their phone number or email address.

The new method supercharges Amazon's existing capability for sending gifts. This means Prime customers don't need to enter a long line of delivery address upon checkout just to have their gifts shipped to the recipients. The process is a piece of cake if they already have their phone number or email address.

To get started, simply use Amazon's mobile app to shop as usual. According to the company, millions of products are available for gifting. After adding an item to your cart, check the "add a gift receipt for easy returns" box and proceed to checkout. Then, you must select "allow the recipient to provide their address."