Earlier this year, a report had revealed that Amazon was working on a new payment solution that would allow customers to pay for purchases at stores using their palm as ID. The innovative technology has now been formally unveiled, and it is called Amazon One. Amazon says the solution makes it easier than ever for people to do things like pay at a store, present a loyalty card, or enter office buildings.

Starting today, customers at the Amazon Go stores at 7th & Blanchard and South Lake Union at 300 Boren Ave. North in Seattle will be able to use Amazon One as an entry option. To sign up for Amazon One, you will first have to insert your credit card in the Amazon One device. Next, hover your palm over it and follow the prompts to associate the card with your unique palm signature.