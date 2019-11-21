Project xCloud Preview launched in October and Google Stadia started rolling out to those who preordered the kit a few days ago. We know that a bunch of companies like EA are also working on their own streaming platforms, but the rumors that Amazon may be joining the mix have gained more traction.

According to a report by GamesIndustry , CNET reported that sources told the outlet that Amazon was hiring talent from companies like Microsoft for its efforts. You can read an excerpt from the article below.

That's according to two sources familiar with the company's plans, who spoke to CNET as part of the site's round-up of streaming strategies from the big players, including Google, Sony and Microsoft. Rumours first emerged that Amazon was working on a streaming service earlier this year, and CNET reports it's now gearing up for an announcement. The company has also been reportedly hiring talent from major games firms, including Microsoft.

The streaming service is rumored to be launching in Holiday 2020, to coincide with next-generation consoles. Amazon has had a hard time with its own game engine being adopted, and with the prevalence of Project xCloud and Stadia by next year, it may be difficult for it to gain market share. In my opinion, a streaming service can only be successful if it has a console and people can take their experiences on the go.

Stadia tried to offer a 4K picture, but early reports indicate that image quality on 4K displays is poor. Only time will tell who prevails, but it seems like the cloud streaming service will be fragmented outside of what Microsoft is trying to do. The company said that all current Xbox One games will work on Project xCloud, and games that you own will show up on the service in 2020.