Amazon's huge Prime Day sale is just a week away, but you don't have to wait until then to score some of the best Amazon device deals of the year.

As Amazon is wont to do, it has kicked off the Prime Day festivities early with some steep discounts on its first-party hardware. That includes a bunch of new Echo deals as well as discounts on Amazon's Halo Band and Luna games controller, on top of previously announced Ring, Blink, and eero deals.

Act fast Amazon Echo Devices Featuring the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Auto, Echo Frames, and more, this sale lets you snap up some Amazon hardware without breaking the bank. These are some of the best prices ever, tough they are just for Prime members. Prices Vary See at Amazon

Whether you're just getting started with a smart home or you're looking to add more Amazon devices to different spts around your home, these deals are not to be missed.

Check out some of the highlights below and hit up the full sale for more Prime Day deals.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen), 2-pack | $50 off Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is seeing a Prime Day promotion already with $50 off when you buy two. Just use code PDDOT2PK at checkout to save. With a total price of just $49.98 for Prime members, you're getting two Dots for the price of one. $49.98 at Amazon Amazon Echo (4th-Gen), 2-pack | $80 off You can save $80 on the all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker right now when you purchase two, dropping the price of each down to just $60. Enter code ECHOPRIME during checkout for that discount. Exclusively available to Prime members. $119.98 at Amazon Amazon Echo Auto | $14.99 at Amazon The Echo Auto allows you to bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more. It's 70% off with Prime right now, dropping it to a new all-time low price of $15. $14.99 at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) | $40 off The new Echo Buds offer active noise-cancellation, hands-free Alexa, and up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Prime members ordering today will save $40 and snag a set for a new all-time low price. $79.99 at Amazon Amazon Echo Frames | $75 off The Echo Frames are seeing a solid direct price drop at $75 off with Prime. This is the best discount the Alexa-enabled eyeglasses have seen since their release. Use them to make calls, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere. $174.99 at Amazon Amazon Halo | $30 off The Amazon Halo band may look like a simple device, but hidden inside are powerful features capable of providing in-depth insights to guide you on your overall fitness journey. It's $30 off and down to its best price of the year for Prime members. $69.99 at Amazon Luna Controller | $21 off Digging Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service? You can snag its high-performance Luna Controller for its best price yet with your Amazon Prime membership. $48.99 at Amazon

These are just a handful of the new additions to Amazon's early Prime Day sale with many more available over at Amazon. With just a week until the sale officially kicks off, we're likely to see the deals ramping up so keep your eyes on our Prime Day hub for all of the best offers.