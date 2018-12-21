In case you've been hibernating under a log for the past six weeks, here's a quick update: Christmas is in just a few days. Whether you've been straight-up putting off your shopping, or you just got a sweet bonus and you want grab some more gifts, here's everything you need to know about Amazon's shipping deadlines .

Although Amazon offered free shipping on all orders for the holidays, and they still are through Christmas, you won't be able to get your gifts on time with that shipping speed. From now on, you'll need to be a Prime member. Luckily, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the extended window.

Now that you're set with Prime, how much longer do you have? One day. That's right. Free Prime 2-Day Shipping on orders purchased through Saturday, December 22nd, will get you your gifts in time for Christmas. If you live in select areas, you can shop through Sunday for free one-day shipping, and there's also the option for free same-day delivery in select cities through Monday, December 24th, though that's cutting it pretty close for comfort. Basically, you want to finish up your shopping ASAP. If you don't want to brave the craziness that is in-store shopping the weekend before Christmas (trust me: you don't), then here's another tidbit: Amazon's your best option. No other store is going to be able to get your online orders to you in time unless you want to pay approximately $80,000 for expedited shipping.

I know what you're thinking. "Now what, Louryn?! I have 9 people to shop for and no idea what to get them." Fear not, my procrastinating pal. We have a huge roundup of Last-Minute Gift Deals, filled with discounted items that you can get in time for the holidays. You'd better get moving, though! I hear people who postpone holiday shopping get put on the naughty list.

