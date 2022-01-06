Late last year, Amazon Fire TV was integrated into Stellantis' Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, making these the first vehicles to have the platform for in-car entertainment. Amazon announced at CES 2022 that it will expand Fire TV for auto to more cars this year.

According to a blog post by Amazon, the in-car media interface will be available in 2022 models of the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Explorer. It will also be incorporated into Stellantis' other vehicle models, such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica.

The Fire TV interface for rear-seat passengers is generally the same as you'd find at home. For example, you can stream videos, listen to music, or perform hands-free tasks with Alexa. This allows parents, for example, to select a show for their children seated in the back by using voice commands, especially when using a remote proves inconvenient.

You can watch and listen to TV shows and movies via Bluetooth, wired headphones, or your car's speakers. In-car Fire TV will also offer touchscreen navigation. There's also the option to download content for offline viewing, which comes in handy when mobile signal becomes spotty.

Amazon also plans to roll out personalized profiles to Fire TV in cars in order to streamline your experience with some of the best Amazon Fire TV built-in televisions at home or in your vehicle. This allows you to pause whatever you're watching in the living room and resume where you left off in the car.

Car manufacturers can tailor the Fire TV experience to their specific models based on their unique feature requirements. This means that Fire TV can work with a variety of audio systems and comfort controls.

Amazon's move marks a significant shift for Fire TV, transforming it from a home entertainment platform to an on-the-go service that keeps you tied to the same experience and ecosystem.